Kospi Effect: SK Hynix ADRs Soar 6% Even As Micron Stays Muted

SK Hynix shares extended their strong rally on Tuesday, with the Korean memory-chip maker outperforming broader semiconductor stocks and fuelling a sharp move in its US-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

On the Korea Exchange, SK Hynix opened 0.50% higher at 1.792 million won and was up 3.98% by 11:20 a.m. KST. The stock had already surged 8.26% on Monday, extending its gains for a second straight session.

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SK Hynix ADRs were up 7.15% at $189.66 in real-time trading, according to the latest market data, extending the momentum seen in Seoul. The move comes even as other major chip stocks, including Micron Technology, have posted comparatively modest gains.

The rally reflects growing investor expectations that demand for AI infrastructure will continue to support the memory-chip market.

SK Hynix is a major supplier of high-performance and high-bandwidth memory used in AI systems, making its stock particularly sensitive to shifts in expectations around AI spending.

The sharp move in SK Hynix's US-listed shares highlights what investors are calling the "Kospi effect", where strength in South Korean semiconductor stocks translates into buying interest in their US-listed counterparts.

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SK Hynix's outperformance also stands in contrast to Micron, which has remained relatively muted despite the broader strength across semiconductor stocks.

The divergence underscores the market's continued preference for companies with greater exposure to advanced memory demand from AI infrastructure.

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