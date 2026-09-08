Prasol Chemicals IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Other Key Details

Prasol Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Prasol Chemicals Ltd. opened for subscription today, Tuesday, Sept. 8. The mainboard IPO is a book build issue of Rs 500 crore. Prasol Chemicals IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 11.83 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 80 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 62.13 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 420 crore. The price band for Prasol Chemicals IPO is set between Rs 643 and Rs 676 per share. The subscription window will close on Sept 10, 2026.

The allotment for the Prasol Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 11, 2026. Prasol Chemicals IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16, 2026. To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 22 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,872 (based on upper price). Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ: Prasol Chemicals IPO Day 1: Should You Subscribe? Check GMP, Reviews, Other Details



Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription Status

Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 24% as 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 16%

Retail Individual Investors: 40%

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP

The trend for Prasol Chemicals shares remains healthy in the unlisted market with the grey market premium (GMP) at Rs 45, according to investorgain.com. Prasol Chemicals IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 721 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain per share is 6.6%. Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

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