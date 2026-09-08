'Musk’ Teaser Out: Alex Gibney’s Documentary Explores Divided Views On Elon Musk

Alex Gibney's upcoming documentary Musk, based on the life and public image of Elon Musk, has released its first teaser.

The film will have its world premiere on September 8 at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where it will screen out of competition. It will later be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival.

What The Teaser Shows​

The 48-second teaser shows the very different opinions people have about Elon Musk. While some praise him as a great inventor, builder and businessman, others strongly criticise his personality and actions.

The preview combines spacecraft footage with comments describing Musk as “possibly the greatest living inventor,” a “real-life Iron Man,” “one of the greatest builders of all time” and the “greatest capitalist in history.” In contrast, others call him “chaotic, random, capricious, manifestly cruel and selfish” and even a “fascist.”

The teaser ends with the line, “Elon is a nuke,” as a spacecraft crashes, breaks apart and catches fire.

About The Documentary

Alex Gibney directs and produces the documentary. Jessie Deeter, Erin Edeiken, Dana O'Keefe, Joey Marra, Zhang Xin, Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, Ronan Farrow and Lawrence Wright are also credited as producers.

Gibney began working on the project in March 2023 and said at the time that he was already “many months” into production. Musk later called the documentary a “hit piece” on X, prompting Gibney to respond, “how would you know?”

Musk runs for nearly four hours and features an original song by David Byrne, the frontman of Talking Heads. Titled Let Me Sell You a Dream, the song was written and performed by Byrne.

Watch The Musk Teaser Here:

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