Tukaram Mundhe Effect: FDA Acts Against 880 Drug Manufacturers, Retailers In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has intensified its crackdown on violations across the pharmaceutical supply chain, taking regulatory action against 880 drug manufacturing and sales establishments between June and August 2026.

During the three-month drive, the FDA conducted 2,902 inspections across the state. Of these, 607 covered manufacturing units, while 2,295 focused on drug sales establishments.

According to NDTV, the department also carried out 104 search and seizure operations, recovering illegal drugs and cosmetics worth Rs 11.41 crore. The operations led to 20 FIRs and 21 arrests.

Regulatory action was taken against 140 manufacturing units and 740 sales establishments. Manufacturing units facing action included allopathy, ayurvedic and homeopathic drug makers, cosmetics manufacturers, blood centres, blood storage centres, and approved laboratories.

Also Read: Tukaram Mundhe Unveils Year-Round Plan To Check 'High-Risk' Foods During Festivals In Maharashtra

Inspections found several compliance failures at manufacturing facilities, including the absence of qualified technical staff, weak quality control systems, incomplete batch records and discrepancies in production documentation.

The FDA also found instances involving non-standard quality and unapproved drugs. Drug retailers were flagged for selling medicines without registered pharmacist supervision and without proper invoices.

Other violations included incomplete Schedule H1 records, sales of prescription medicines without valid prescriptions, improper handling of expired drugs, stock discrepancies and inadequate temperature control for medicines such as insulin and vaccines.

The enforcement drive has accelerated sharply compared with the quarterly average of 2025-26. Complaints increased 557%, while complaint investigations rose 378%.

Also Read: Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: MCA, Cafe Cadell, China Town Fast Food Lose Licence In FDA Crackdown In Mumbai

Search and seizure operations jumped 217%, and the value of seized stock increased 234%. FIR registrations also rose 21%.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said ensuring access to safe, quality and compliant medicines remains the administration's highest priority.

He said inspections will continue to be strengthened across the pharmaceutical supply chain, with strict action against establishments that fail to comply with regulatory requirements.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.