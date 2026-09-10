Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 20: Nivin Pauly Starrer Sees Further Dip

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued to hold its ground at the box office in its third week, although its pace has started to slow. The romantic comedy witnessed a 7.9% drop in collections on Day 20.

Day 20 Box Office Collection

The Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju starrer earned Rs 2.90 crore net in India on Day 20. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 133.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 155.50 crore, according to the trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 20, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 124 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 279.50 crore.

The Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.45 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, on Day 20, the report states.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1 and picked up pace over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.80 crore on Sunday. It then earned Rs 6.90 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. The first week ended with Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking the Week 1 total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film remained strong in Week 2, opening the second weekend with Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 10.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.40 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14. The second-week total stood at Rs 49.85 crore.

The third week began with Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, followed by Rs 7 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17. The film then collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 20.

About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story follows Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding at a neighbouring house brings back memories of Justin, her first love. The film explores love, family, old memories and second chances.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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