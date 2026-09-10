Prasol Chemicals IPO Day 3: Issue Gets Fully Subscribed As QIBs Lead Bids; Check GMP

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Prasol Chemicals Ltd. opened its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The mainboard was fully subscribed on its final day of bidding on Thursday.

The company aims to raise Rs 500 crore through the primary market route. The book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 11.83 lakh equity shares worth Rs 80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 62.13 lakh shares totaling Rs 420 crore by existing promoters and selling shareholders.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Subscription Details

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The issue was subscribed 1.27 times as of 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.48 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.84 times or 84%

Retail Individual Investors: 1.33 times

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Price Band, Investment Details

The specialty chemicals maker has fixed the price band at Rs 643 to Rs 676 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 22 shares in one lot, translating to a minimum investment outlay of Rs 14,872 at the upper end of the price band. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. is acting as the sole book-running lead manager for the public issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is serving as the registrar.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Key Dates to Watch

Issue Subscription Closes: Sept. 10, 2026

Basis of Allotment: Expected on Sept. 11, 2026

Initiation of Refunds/Credit of Shares: September 14-15, 2026

Listing Date: Tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16, 2026 on both the BSE and NSE

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Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP at Rs 3, last updated on Sep 10, 2026 at 10:55 a.m.

Estimated listing price at Rs 679, based on the upper price band of Rs 676 and GMP of Rs 3.

Expected gain of 0.44% per share.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Should You Subscribe?

Leading domestic brokerages, including SBI Securities, Ventura Securities, and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, have assigned positive ratings to Prasol Chemicals IPO, recommending that investors subscribe to the issue on the back of solid growth fundamentals and niche market positioning. SBI Securities flagged the company's unique standing within the domestic market, noting that Prasol Chemicals is a highly diversified specialty chemicals player and the sole manufacturer of isophorone in India.

The brokerage highlighted robust financial execution over the past two financial years, with the company clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% in revenue, 51.7% in EBITDA, and 97.8% in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) across the FY24-FY26 period. Echoing the optimism, Anand Rathi assigned a 'subscribe for long term' call to the issue, while Ventura Securities also advised investors to subscribe, pointing to the company's proven financial track record and growth trajectory.

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