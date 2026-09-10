Apple iPhone Duo Costs Rs 4,49,900: Here's What Else You Can Buy For The Price

Apple's newly launched foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, carries a top-end price tag of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh for its 2TB variant.

Here's a look at some very different things the same amount could buy in India.

Two High-End Laptops

The sum is enough to buy two 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the M5 Pro chip, priced from around Rs 1,89,900 each, or a single fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip, priced up to Rs 4,29,900, with some change to spare.

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Two Brand-New Motorcycles

Motoring enthusiasts could ride away with two Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles, which start at around Rs 1.87 lakh on-road each, or a single top-spec Royal Enfield Himalayan, priced upwards of Rs 2.3 lakh, along with insurance and accessories.

A Hefty Down Payment On A New Car

The same amount could serve as a substantial down payment — often 40 to 50% — on a new compact SUV such as a Tata Nexon or Kia Sonet, significantly easing the eventual loan burden for a buyer.

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A Year's Rent In A Metro City

The amount could also cover close to a full year's rent for a mid-range 2BHK apartment in cities such as Bengaluru or Pune, where monthly rents for such flats typically range between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 depending on locality — effectively settling an entire year's housing cost upfront.

An Extended Holiday Abroad

For those inclined to travel, Rs 4.5 lakh could fund an extended international holiday for two, potentially covering flights, stay and expenses for a two-week trip across Southeast Asian destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam or Bali.

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Gold

With 24-karat gold trading at roughly Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams in recent months, the amount could buy close to 31 grams of pure gold — a sum many households would view as a solid long-term investment.

A Complete Apple Ecosystem, Minus The Phone

Rather than one foldable iPhone, the same budget could fund an entire Apple accessory line-up instead: an iPad Pro, an Apple Watch Ultra and a pair of AirPods Max, together covering computing, fitness tracking and premium audio.

Whether it goes towards gadgets, gold, rent, travel or wheels, Rs 4.5 lakh clearly stretches much further when it isn't spent on a single smartphone — leaving the final call, as always, a matter of personal priority.

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