BRICS 2026: India's Vision For AI, Trade And Growth

The 2026 BRICS summit marks a critical juncture for the expanded bloc, which now represents a formidable share of the world's population, economic output, and technological potential. As global geopolitical dynamics shift toward a multipolar framework, India's participation in BRICS has evolved from balancing alliances to actively shaping the global south's strategic agenda.

At the core of India's vision for BRICS in 2026 is a triptych of interconnected pillars: leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for public good, revolutionizing intra-bloc trade through digital infrastructure, and fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth. By championing these priorities, India aims to position BRICS not merely as a political counterweight, but as a primary engine for equitable global development.

In the realm of Artificial Intelligence, India's vision within BRICS is anchored in democratization and ethical governance. Rather than viewing AI strictly through the lens of commercial monetization or state surveillance, India advocates for the "AI for All" model-a philosophy built on the success of its own Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) like Aadhaar and UPI.

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In 2026, New Delhi's strategy focuses on building a collaborative BRICS framework to share open-source AI models, localized datasets, and computing resources. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide between advanced economies and developing nations.

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India's emphasis is on deploying AI to solve systemic challenges in agriculture, healthcare, and education across the global south. Furthermore, India plays a pivotal role in formulating a unified BRICS regulatory framework for AI ethics, ensuring that technology develops with safeguards against misinformation, algorithmic bias, and systemic disruptions to labor markets.

Trade within the BRICS bloc has entered a transformative phase, heavily driven by India's push for technological integration and financial sovereignty. A cornerstone of India's 2026 trade agenda is the internationalization and cross-border integration of local payment systems.

By linking digital payment architectures across member nations, India seeks to reduce transaction costs, streamline cross-border supply chains, and mitigate reliance on Western-dominated financial networks.

This digital trade vision extends into the harmonization of e-commerce regulations, custom procedures, and digital logistics tracking. Additionally, India's trade strategy within BRICS emphasizes supply chain resilience.

Recognising the vulnerabilities exposed by early-2020s global disruptions, India promotes the bloc as an interconnected hub for critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor manufacturing, encouraging "friend-shoring" among member nations to insulate their economies from external geopolitical shocks.

Economic growth, the foundational promise of the BRICS alliance, is reimagined by India in 2026 as an inclusive and sustainable endeavor. India's vision shifts the narrative from aggregate GDP metrics to qualitative growth that creates employment and fosters innovation.

Central to this is the empowerment of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which India views as the backbone of the global south's economy.

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By proposing BRICS-wide initiatives for technology transfers, skill development, and green financing access, India seeks to integrate these smaller enterprises into global value chains. Furthermore, India's growth blueprint emphasizes the green transition.

Through platforms like the New Development Bank (NDB), India champions funding for renewable energy infrastructure, climate-resilient agriculture, and sustainable urban development, ensuring that economic expansion does not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

Ultimately, India's vision for BRICS in 2026 reflects its aspirations as a leading voice for the global south. By intertwining the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence, the efficiency of modernized trade networks, and a commitment to inclusive economic growth, New Delhi offers a blueprint for a balanced global order.

India's approach demonstrates that the true strength of an expanded BRICS lies not in ideological confrontation, but in constructive collaboration. Through this vision, India aims to ensure that the future of global technology, trade, and prosperity is shaped collectively, equitably, and sustainably by the nations driving the world's momentum.

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