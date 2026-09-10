Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

China Confirms Xi Jinping To Visit India On Sept 12-13 For BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for BRICS Summit.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
China Confirms Xi Jinping To Visit India On Sept 12-13 For BRICS Summit
Photo: PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for BRICS Summit from September 12-13, marking  his first visit to the country in seven years.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

As  the current chair of the BRICS, India will host the summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. The high-profile diplomatic engagement through the BRICS Summit comes amid global uncertainties, particularly the Middle East conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, the Chinese President's visit also indicates efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Xi's last visit to India was in 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. Prior to this, he had earlier visited Goa to attend the BRICS summit in 2016, while his first visit to India was in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with PM Modi. 

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Govt Tightens E-Commerce Rules: Mandates Dark Pattern Audits, Targets Fake Discounts

Govt Tightens E-Commerce Rules: Mandates Dark Pattern Audits, Targets Fake Discounts

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com