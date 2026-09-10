China Confirms Xi Jinping To Visit India On Sept 12-13 For BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for BRICS Summit from September 12-13, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13."

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As the current chair of the BRICS, India will host the summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. The high-profile diplomatic engagement through the BRICS Summit comes amid global uncertainties, particularly the Middle East conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, the Chinese President's visit also indicates efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Xi's last visit to India was in 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. Prior to this, he had earlier visited Goa to attend the BRICS summit in 2016, while his first visit to India was in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with PM Modi.

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