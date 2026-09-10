Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Gets Decent Start; Check Performance

Karthi returns in Sardar 2, the latest instalment in the action franchise, as the film opened in theatres on Thursday.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Sardar 2 has earned Rs 1.36 crore so far on Day 1 from 2,087 shows, with an overall occupancy of 22.1%, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 1.6 crore, while the final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

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Language-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, the Tamil version has recorded an India net collection of Rs 71 lakh so far from 1,368 shows, with 19% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 65 lakh so far across 719 shows, recording 28% occupancy. The Hindi version has no reported collection and no shows in the current tracking, the report stated.

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About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film stars Karthi in a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

The screenplay has been written by Nambi, while the story is written by P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Sardar 2 released in theatres on Thursday in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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