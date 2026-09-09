Mandaadi Day 1 Advance Booking: Soori Starrer Builds Steam Before Big-Screen Arrival

The countdown to Tamil film Mandaadi has begun, with the upcoming sports drama seeing good advance bookings ahead of release.

The Soori starrer has registered an India-tracked advance gross of Rs 2.06 crore till now for its opening day. As many as 1,28,511 tickets have been booked so far across 3,047 shows in 863 theatres spanning 306 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 12.5%, with 4 housefull shows and 115 fast-filling shows recorded, according to Track Tollywood.

The Tamil version has earned Rs 1.62 crore from 97,244 tickets across 2,250 shows, with 12.7% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 43.32 lakh from 31,267 tickets across 795 shows, with 11.9% occupancy, the trade tracker stated.

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Format-Wise Advance Booking

The 2D format has generated Rs 1.86 crore from 123,165 tickets across 2,982 shows, with 12.3% occupancy, according to Track Tollywood's latest figures.

The IMAX 2D format has recorded Rs 14.15 lakh from 3,257 tickets across 45 shows, with 22.8% occupancy. Dolby Cinema 2D has earned Rs 2.55 lakh from 1,165 tickets across 6 shows, with 38.9% occupancy.

The EPIQ format has registered Rs 1.48 lakh from 505 tickets across 7 shows, with 24.8% occupancy. HDR by Barco has recorded Rs 1.17 lakh from 419 tickets across 7 shows, with 14.9% occupancy, it added.

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Mandaadi Plot

The story follows Muthukaali, a champion traditional boat racer who leaves his coastal village. During his absence, Sattapuli takes control of the sport, leading to a rivalry between two nearby fishing communities.

Muthukaali later returns and trains a new team of fisherfolk for an important festival boat race. The final competition becomes a fight to honour his mentor, protect his family and bring peace to his community.

Mandaadi Cast

Mandaadi stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay. The cast also includes Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, B Krithika Iyer, Achyuth Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Sachana Namidass, Phathmen and Rajesh Gopishetty.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi is an upcoming action, drama and sports film produced by RS Infotainment.

Mandaadi Release Date

Mandaadi will release in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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