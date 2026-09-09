iPhone Duo Price: Will Apple's Foldable Be Cheaper Than Expected? What's Known So Far

Just hours ahead of Apple's big event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported a late twist: the company's foldable phone won't be called iPhone Ultra after all, the name that leaks had pointed to for months, but iPhone Duo instead.

The device was initially referred to simply as the iPhone Fold before rumours shifted towards the Ultra name earlier this year.

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A Cheaper Starting Price Than Expected

According to Gurman, the base model will start with 256GB of storage and will reportedly be available in white and dark blue. It is expected to run Apple's A20 Pro chip and C2 modem, with dual 48MP rear cameras, a 12MP front camera optimised for video calls, a magnetic hinge and Apple Pencil support.

Sales could begin as soon as October at around $2,000, which would be $200 cheaper than earlier reports suggested, while the top-storage variant could approach $3,000.

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Both phones are expected to retain last year's design, while swapping the orange finish for a new burgundy red option. The Pro Max, at minimum, is expected to get a variable-aperture camera, while both models will run the A20 Pro chip with improved battery life and cooling.

The Dynamic Island is also expected to shrink while gaining support for three live activities at once, up from two. Pricing is expected to rise by $100 for both models.

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Apple Watch And AirPods

The Series 12 reportedly brings back a ceramic case, with fresh colours across the lineup, while the Ultra 4 is expected to offer better battery life. New software includes an updated Health app and a Readiness feature inspired by Oura and Whoop, along with a privacy-focused day summary tool that won't record or store any audio.

Camera-equipped AirPods have reportedly been delayed until next year, while the standard AirPods 5 are expected to launch today with significantly improved noise cancellation.

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