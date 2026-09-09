Buy, Sell Or Hold: Apollo Hospitals, Torrent Pharma, M&M, IEX And Shakti Pumps — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Coforge Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?

Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha and Avinash Gorakshakar, Director, Research Profitmart Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Apollo Hospitals (CMP: Rs 8,967)

Gorakshakar: Buy

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Could be a very good defensive bet.

Earnings growth could be up to 20%

Promising space.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 4,930)

Gorakshakar Buy

Can be considred on dips.

Looks interesting at this point of time.

INDO-MIM (CMP: Rs 984.55)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Market leader in metallic forging industry.

Has strong clientele.

Can accumulate via SIP approach.

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Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,150)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Much better option compared to Maruti.

Gets benefit of utility vehicle business, EV portfolio.

Very positive on the stock.

Buy aggressively at current levels

Indian Energy Exchange (CMP: Rs 117.95)

Bhosale: Hold

Wouldn't suggest to add more.

On strong support.

Hold on for now.

Exit if it bounces to Rs 128.

Shakti Pumps (India) (CMP: Rs 467.80)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Can be accumulated.

Bigger trigger for the company going forward.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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