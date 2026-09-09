Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Signals 22.22% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

Steamhouse India's Rs 414-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 9 and closes on Sept. 11. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO indicated an implied listing gain of 22.22%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Steamhouse India IPO can check the latest grey market premium, expected listing price, issue details, key dates and company financials before subscribing.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Steamhouse India IPO was Rs 18 as of 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the IPO's upper price band fixed at Rs 81, a Rs 18 GMP indicates an implied listing price of Rs 99, or a 22.22% premium.

The GMP may change as the IPO opens for subscription and investor demand develops.

10 Mainboard IPOs in Focus Today, follow our IPO Live Updates Blog for all the latest subscription, GMP and other ley details related to the IPO.

Steamhouse India IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Steamhouse India is a book-built issue of Rs 414 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 4.36 crore shares aggregating to Rs 353 crore and offer for sale of 75.31 lakh shares worth Rs 61 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 77 and Rs 81 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 185 shares. This means the minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs 14,985, based on the upper price band.

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Steamhouse India RHP.

Steamhouse India IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 180 crore).

2. Funding capital expenditure requirements for augmenting infrastructure development of the Company towards capacity expansion of the Ankleshwar Facility (Phase 3) (Rs 37.98 crore).

3. Funding capital expenditure requirements for augmenting infrastructure development of the Company towards capacity expansion of the Panoli Facility (Phase 2) (Rs 37.98 crore).

4. Funding capital expenditure in relation to the setting up of a manufacturing facility for generation of steam at Dahej SEZ (Rs 38.17 crore).

5. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Steamhouse India's total income increased by around 24% in FY26, while profit after tax rose by around 24% from the previous financial year.

For FY26, Steamhouse India reported:

Total income: Rs 494.97 crore, compared with Rs 398.53 crore in FY25

Rs 494.97 crore, compared with Rs 398.53 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 38.64 crore, up from Rs 31.16 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 38.64 crore, up from Rs 31.16 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 83.49 crore versus Rs 69.32 crore a year earlier

Also Read: IPO Rush: 12 Mainboard IPOs To Raise Around Rs 7,180 Crore This Week: Check Full List

About Steamhouse India Ltd.

Incorporated in June 2015, SteamHouse India is an industrial gas company specialising in the generation and centralised distribution of steam and nitrogen through its pipeline network. The company has an extensive pipeline network spanning more than 45 km across key industrial hubs, including Sachin, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Sarigram, Panoli and Nandesari.

The company's industrial gas business includes generation and distribution of steam, purchase and distribution of steam and separation, compression and distribution of nitrogen.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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