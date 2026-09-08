Apple iOS 27: Release Date, Eligible iPhones And Everything You Need To Know

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 27, its next major software update for iPhone users. The update was announced at WWDC 2026 in June and is expected to be released to the public in September, following months of developer and public beta testing.

Apple has not yet announced the exact public release date, but reports indicate that the stable version could arrive shortly after the company's September 9 event. The update brings a stronger focus on Apple Intelligence and Siri, along with several changes to core iPhone features.

Apple has also confirmed that some AI features will require newer iPhone hardware and may not be available in every country or language.

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iOS 27 Release Date

Apple says iOS 27 is coming this fall. The company has already released multiple beta versions, with 9to5Mac reporting that iOS 27 beta 8 was released at the end of August as Apple continued final testing ahead of the public rollout.

The Times of India reports that the final version is expected around Apple's September 2026 iPhone launch, while other reports have pointed to September 14 as the likely release date. However, Apple has not officially confirmed that date.

iOS 27 Eligible iPhones

Apple's official iOS 27 page lists support going back to the iPhone 11 series. Compatible models include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series. The iPhone Air, iPhone 17e and iPhone SE (2nd generation) are also supported.

However, not every iPhone will receive every iOS 27 feature. Gadgets 360 reports that Apple Intelligence features are restricted to newer models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series and newer devices.

iOS 27 Features

Apple is placing greater emphasis on artificial intelligence with iOS 27. At WWDC 2026, the company announced a new generation of Apple Intelligence and a more capable Siri designed to handle increasingly complex tasks.

Apple also introduced improvements across its apps and services, including Apple Wallet features powered by Apple Intelligence.

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Another notable feature is iPhone Handoff. The Verge reports that it could allow users to use the same phone number across two iPhones, with one device acting as the primary phone and another as a companion device. However, carrier support will be required for the feature to work.

Apple has not confirmed every feature or its availability across all markets. Some Apple Intelligence capabilities may also be delayed in certain regions because of local regulations.

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