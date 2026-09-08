Kanohar Electricals vs Prasol Chemicals vs Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP: Which Could Give Highest Listing Gain?

Kanohar Electricals IPO is leading the listing-gain race among three public issues tracked today, while Glass Wall Systems is second. Prasol Chemicals IPO is also commanding a healthy premium in the grey market as investors assess demand ahead of their respective listing dates.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain Kanohar Electricals 215 34.02% Glass Wall Systems 53 29.12% Prasol Chemicals 50 7.4%

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

The public issues of Glass Wall Systems, Kanohar Electricals, and Prasol Chemicals opened for subscription on Sept. 8 and will close on Sept. 10.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is Rs 215 as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Adding this to the upper price band of Rs 632 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 847, reflecting an upside of 34.02%.

The Kanohar Electricals IPO was subscribed 1.46 times as of 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kanohar Electricals IPO Details

Heavy electrical equipment manufacturer Kanohar Electricals Ltd. is gearing up for its mainboard public issue.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 1,055.74 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 755.74 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 601 to Rs 632 per share. The minimum application lot is 23 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 14,536.

Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 8 and closes on Sept. 10. Share allotment will be finalised on Sept. 11, with stock listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for Sept. 16.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the lead manager; MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is Rs 53 as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Against the cap price of Rs 182, the expected listing price is Rs 235, translating to an estimated gain of 29.12%.

The Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO was subscribed 1.34 times as of 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Details

Façade solutions manufacturer Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. is attracting steady investor interest ahead of its public offer opening.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 427.89 crore public offer consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore (32.97 lakh shares) and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 367.89 crore (2.02 crore shares).

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 82 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,924.

Key Dates: The issue opens on Sept. 8 and closes on Sept. 10. Share allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 11, with listing slated for Sept. 16 on both BSE and NSE.

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the lead manager; MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for the IPO was Rs 50 as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Based on the upper price band of Rs 676, the stock's estimated listing price is Rs 726, indicating a 7.4% listing gain.

The Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 0.27 times as of 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Details

Speciality chemicals producer Prasol Chemicals Ltd. is launching its public offer to raise capital for expansion.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 500.00 crore public offer comprising a fresh issue of Rs 80 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 420.00 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 643-676 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 22 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,872.

Key Dates: Bidding opens on Sept. 8 and closes on Sept. 10. Allotment will be finalised on Sept. 11, with listing on BSE and NSE set for Sept. 16.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the lead manager; Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Kanohar Electricals vs Prasol Chemicals vs Glass Wall Systems: Which IPO Offers the Best Listing Gain?

Based on the latest GMP, Kanohar Electricals has the highest implied listing upside and potential per-lot gain among the three IPOs.

Kanohar Electricals: Rs 4,945 per lot (Rs 215 GMP × 23 shares)

Glass Wall Systems: Rs 4,346 per lot (Rs 53 GMP × 82 shares)

Prasol Chemicals: Rs 1,100 per lot (Rs 50 GMP × 22 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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