Glass Wall Systems IPO Day 1: Issue Opens Today — Check Subscription Status, GMP, Allotment Details

Glass Wall Systems IPO Day 1: The Rs 427.89 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Glass Wall Systems (India) will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 8, and remain open until September 10.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), with the company looking to raise funds as it expands its glass processing and façade solutions business.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 172-182 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 82 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Subscription Status

The Glass Wall Systems IPO received 0.39 times subscription by 10:40 am on Day 1, according to BSE data.

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The retail portion was subscribed 0.61 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 0.4 times. The QIB category saw no subscription so far.

At [TIME], investors had bid for 64,34,868 shares against 1,64,57,298 shares on offer.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: About the Company

Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited is a façade solutions and fenestration company with operations in India as well as international markets, including the US and Australia. Incorporated in 2010, the company has more than two decades of industry experience and had completed over 158 projects as of March 31, 2026.

Its business is divided into three segments — domestic façade solutions, international façade products supply and fenestration solutions.

The domestic façade solutions business provides design, engineering, fabrication, supply, installation and EPC services to real estate developers, contractors and corporate clients. Its international business supplies sustainable façade products to contractors and façade companies overseas.

The company's fenestration business focuses on customised luxury windows, doors, skylights and partition systems. This segment is operated primarily through subsidiary Yes Systems Private Limited, which was acquired in August 2025 and operates in the premium fenestration segment under the ORIA brand.

Its client base includes real estate developers, contractors, hospitals, airport authorities and corporates across commercial, residential and institutional projects. As of March 31, 2026, the company had 370 permanent employees.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Issue Details

Glass Wall Systems is looking to raise Rs 427.89 crore through the IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore and an OFS of 2.02 crore shares worth Rs 367.89 crore.

The fresh issue proceeds will primarily be used to fund capital expenditure for setting up a glass processing unit, or GPU Project, at the company's Vile Bhagad facility as part of its planned backward integration. The company has earmarked Rs 60 crore for this purpose and general corporate purposes.

The OFS will see promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, along with India Business Excellence Fund IIA, sell shares worth a combined Rs 367.89 crore.

Following the issue, promoter and promoter group holding is expected to decline from 64.11% to 55.72%, while public shareholding will increase from 35.89% to 44.28%.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Price Band and Lot Size

The price band has been fixed at Rs 172-182 per share, with a lot size of 82 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot, requiring Rs 14,924 at the upper price band.

The maximum retail application is 13 lots, or 1,066 shares, requiring Rs 1,94,012. For small HNI investors, the minimum application is 14 lots, or 1,148 shares, requiring Rs 2,08,936. The minimum big HNI application is 68 lots, or 5,576 shares, requiring Rs 10,14,832.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment

The Glass Wall Systems IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 11, 2026.

Investors whose bids are not accepted are expected to receive refunds thereafter, while shares allotted to successful bidders will be credited to their demat accounts as per the IPO schedule.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Listing

Glass Wall Systems shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on September 16, 2026, on a tentative basis. The IPO is a book-building issue.

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IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP

In the grey market, Glass Wall Systems shares are commanding a premium of around Rs 51 over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the latest available market indications.

At the upper price band of Rs 182, a GMP of Rs 51 would imply an estimated listing price of around Rs 233, representing a potential premium of approximately 28.02%.

However, the grey market premium is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the stock's actual listing price.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Financials

Glass Wall Systems reported strong growth in revenue and profit in FY26.

The company's total income rose to Rs 471.43 crore in FY26 from Rs 288.14 crore in FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 83.79 crore from Rs 57.51 crore. EBITDA rose to Rs 105.20 crore from Rs 73.01 crore during the same period.

The company had total assets of Rs 468.38 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 316.63 crore a year earlier. Net worth stood at Rs 261.58 crore, up from Rs 175.75 crore in FY25.

Total borrowings, meanwhile, declined to Rs 6.68 crore in FY26 from Rs 8.46 crore in FY25 and Rs 24.85 crore in FY24.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Issue Reservation

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the offer for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs and not less than 35% for retail investors.

The category-wise demand will be important during the three-day bidding period, particularly as institutional participation typically becomes more visible as the issue progresses.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: What Should Investors Watch?

Investors tracking the IPO will primarily watch the pace of subscription across investor categories, the company's ability to sustain its recent financial growth and the execution of its planned glass processing unit.

The company operates across façade solutions and fenestration, giving it exposure to construction, real estate and premium building solutions. Its international operations and portfolio of more than 158 completed projects also provide diversification, although the business remains linked to construction and real estate activity.

The proposed Rs 60 crore glass processing unit at Vile Bhagad is another key factor to watch, as the project is aimed at backward integration and could strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities.

The Glass Wall Systems IPO will close on September 10, with the Day 1 subscription response likely to set the tone for demand through the remainder of the issue.

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