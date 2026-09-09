Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Decent Ticket Sales

The wait for Haiwaan is nearing its end as the action-crime thriller prepares to arrive in theatres. The film has already started attracting attention from moviegoers ahead of its release.

Advance Booking Report

Haiwaan has recorded Rs 51.58 lakh in India through advance bookings for its opening day so far. The film has sold 17,538 tickets across 1,964 shows in 403 theatres spanning 123 cities, according to Track Tollywood.

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The latest advance booking figures show an overall occupancy of 4.7%. So far, there are no housefull or fast-filling shows reported for the film.

Based on TrackTollywood data, as Haiwaan is releasing in Hindi, the entire advance booking collection has come from its Hindi version.

Cast And Makers

Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar as Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher as Inspector Varsha Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi as Sanjay Shinde, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Pahal Chaudhary and Asrani as Hussain. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Haiwaan Plot

The story follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is wrongly accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan. As a killer named Parshuram searches for Pradhan's hidden daughter, Nandini, Shyam escapes from the police and sets out to protect her.

During their journey, Shyam discovers a shocking secret about Nandini. This revelation changes everything and takes the story in an unexpected direction.

Haiwaan Release Date

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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