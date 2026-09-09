Chumbak OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Family Comedy?

Five families, one neighbourhood and plenty of everyday chaos — Chumbak is coming to OTT with a feel-good story that blends humour, family drama and relatable moments.

The series explores how neighbours living side by side can slowly become one big extended family.

What Is Chumbak About?

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Chumbak is set in Chumbak Colony, a lively Mumbai neighbourhood where five families live side by side. Their homes, celebrations and everyday problems are closely connected, so even a small incident can quickly become a matter for the entire community.

The series explores marriage, parenting, friendship and neighbourhood bonds, while showing how neighbours slowly become an extended family. With plenty of gossip, misunderstandings, celebrations and everyday chaos, the show brings a light-hearted take on modern family and community life.

Its tagline, "Paanch padosi, dus dost aur anginat hungame (Five neighbours, ten friends and endless fun)", sums up the show's central theme.

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Team Behind Chumbak

The multi-generational family comedy is created by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, who are known for shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. Majethia is the producer and showrunner, while Kapadia serves as the writer, director and co-producer. The show is produced by Hats Off Productions.

Netflix India series head Tanya Bami said the series shows how neighbours often become an extended family. She also praised the creators for finding humour in everyday situations while keeping their stories emotional and relatable.

Kapadia and Majethia said they wanted to bring back the warmth of old neighbourhoods, where people could simply walk into each other's homes. They also hope the show gives families a chance to laugh together.

Chumbak Cast

Chumbak features Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

When And Where To Watch?

Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. It is expected to be available from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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