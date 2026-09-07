OTT Releases This Week: Chumbak, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries & More — Movies, Series To Watch

This week, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV+ bring a diverse lineup of new releases across Hindi, English and international languages, ranging from gripping thrillers and period dramas to comedies, documentaries and romance. Here's the listicle below.

Fauda: Season 5 (Netflix)

The fifth season of the Israeli political thriller is set two years after the October 7, 2023, attacks and continues its story of conflict, espionage and personal struggles. The series combines action, crime and political thriller elements and is presented in Hebrew and Arabic.

Streaming from September 8

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2026 Night 2: Widow's Bay Leads With 7 Wins, The Pitt And Spider-Noir Shine - Full List

DANG! (Netflix)

This adult animated comedy series follows siblings living in New York City whose lives are disrupted when their high-achieving sister enters the picture.

Streaming from September 8

Untold: Mr. T: I Pity The Fool (Netflix)

The documentary explores the life and rise of Laurence Tureaud, better known as Mr. T, and his journey to becoming a major pop-culture figure. Terry Crews, Mr. T and Sylvester Stallone feature in the documentary, along with archival material involving Ronald Reagan.

Streaming from September 8

Drawn Together (Prime Video)

Based on Mercedes Ron's novel Marfil, the romantic thriller follows the daughter of a wealthy Spanish businessman after she is kidnapped and later released. A bodyguard is assigned to protect her, but their relationship soon becomes complicated.

Streaming from September 9

Last Seen (Apple TV+)

The Australian mystery thriller follows an emergency dispatcher who receives a call from a young girl he believes could be his missing daughter. As he follows the clues, the call turns into a tense search filled with unanswered questions.

Streaming from September 9

Why Did I Get Married Again? (Netflix)

The third instalment of the comedy-drama brings the characters together for a destination wedding in Lake Como. However, the celebrations soon give way to relationship tensions and unresolved family issues.

Streaming from September 9

Chumbak (Netflix)

Created by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the Hindi comedy series revolves around five interconnected families living in a modern urban housing society. Their everyday lives become intertwined as they deal with relationships, conflicts and unexpected situations.

Streaming from September 10

Call My Agent! The Movie (Netflix)

Set five years after the original French series, the film follows Andréa as she takes on the challenge of directing a movie. When the lead actor walks away, she is forced to reunite with her former team to deal with the problems surrounding the production.

Streaming from September 10

Crew Girl (Netflix)

The teen sports drama follows a young girl navigating competitive world of rowing while dealing with the pressures and challenges of adolescence.

Streaming from September 10

The Perfect Lie (Netflix)

Directed by Dana Nechushtan and Margien Rogaar, the Dutch drama-thriller follows four seemingly perfect couples whose lives are shaken by a sudden death. As suspicion spreads, hidden secrets begin to surface.

Streaming from September 10

The Revolutionaries (Prime Video)

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the period drama is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's non-fiction book and follows four young Indian revolutionaries who turn to armed resistance in their fight against British rule.

Streaming from September 11

Ghamasaan (ZEE5)

Set in the Hindi heartland, the crime drama follows IPS officer Aditya as he hunts the feared dacoit Maharaj. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta.

Streaming from September 11

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot (JioHotstar)

The supernatural horror-comedy follows a goofy cop and his associate as they investigate a strange case involving 40 ghosts.

Streaming from September 11

Stolen Heartbeats (Netflix)

The revenge Spanish thriller follows a woman caught in the dangerous world of organ trafficking as she searches for answers and seeks revenge.

Streaming from September 11

Go Team! (Netflix)

The Spanish dark comedy follows employees of a struggling cheese company who are sent on a team-building retreat just as layoffs threaten their jobs. What begins as an attempt to improve teamwork soon turns into a chaotic experience.

Streaming from September 11

Jungle Tales With Mowgli (JioHotstar)

The Hindi animated series follows Mowgli and his animal friends on new adventures through the jungle, where they face challenges involving courage, friendship and survival.

Streaming from September 12

A Love Other Than Yours (Prime Video)

Directed by Hwang Seung-ki, this Korean romantic drama explores relationships and emotional connections between its central characters.

Streaming from September 12

ALSO READ: Nathan Fielder Unveils Elizabeth Holmes' Documentary 'You Can See Everything' - Watch The Teaser

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.