Asian Paints Names Ex-JPMorgan Exec Leo Puri As Next Chairman

India's leading paintmaker Asian Paints has tapped seasoned financial sector veteran Leo Puri as its chairman-designate, ushering in a crucial leadership transition as the company battles intensifying competition and mounting pressure in the fiercely contested decorative paints market.

Puri will join Asian Paints' board for a five-year term and is set to succeed R. Seshasayee as chairman on January 23, 2027. His tenure as a board member will continue through September 2031.

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The appointment comes as Asian Paints confronts growing pressure from new and established rivals, including the Aditya Birla Group and JSW Group.

Both conglomerates have stepped up investments in the paints segment, increasing competitive intensity and putting pressure on the industry's growth prospects and margins.

Puri brings extensive experience across banking, asset management and private equity.

He has held senior positions at JPMorgan Chase, UTI Asset Management and global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

He currently serves as India advisory chair at Apax, a global private equity firm, and is chairman of Fortis Healthcare.

Puri is also the lead independent director at Dr Reddy's Laboratories and an independent director at Spain-based travel technology company Amadeus IT Group.

The leadership change assumes significance as Asian Paints navigates a more challenging competitive landscape.

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The company, which has long dominated India's decorative paints market, is facing aggressive expansion by deep-pocketed conglomerates seeking to capture market share.

Puri's financial sector experience and corporate governance background are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company as it seeks to defend its market position while navigating evolving consumer demand and heightened competition.

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