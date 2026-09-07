7 Out, Inquiry In: Match-Fixing Rumours Haunt Pakistan's Disastrous England Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has ordered an internal probe into alleged disciplinary breaches during the team's England tour, deepening the crisis surrounding a Pakistan side already reeling from a turbulent Test campaign and sweeping changes.

The PCB said on Monday that it had launched the probe after reports emerged in the media over alleged disciplinary and conduct-related issues within the Pakistan camp.

However, the board did not disclose the nature of the alleged violations or identify any players or officials facing scrutiny.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” PCB media head Aamir Mir said.

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He added that the matter was being handled under the board's standard procedures and regulations, with all individuals concerned being given due consideration.

Mir also cautioned against speculation, saying unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from “hostile external sources”, should not be treated as credible.

The development comes after Pakistan made sweeping changes to its squad and support staff following heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

Senior players including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha were sent home, along with Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Awais Zafar.

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Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.

The third and final Test is scheduled to begin on September 9 at Edgbaston.

Reports have also suggested that the PCB took custody of players' mobile phones ahead of the final Test, although the board has not publicly linked the move to the disciplinary inquiry.

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Yousuf, meanwhile, said there was “definitely some problem” inside the dressing room and backed the PCB's decision to take action.

The latest inquiry has revived memories of Pakistan cricket's long-running match-fixing controversies, though there is currently no official confirmation that the present investigation is related to match-fixing.

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