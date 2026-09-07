Defence Ministry Clears Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Acquisitions; 98% To Be Sourced Locally

In a massive push for domestic defense manufacturing, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday cleared capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the council mandated that roughly 98% of these procurements will be sourced from the Indian industry, significantly boosting domestic defense contractors and reducing reliance on foreign vendors.

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The approvals, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), cover major upgrades and new equipment across all three branches of the armed forces:

Indian Army

Mobility & Logistics: Procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) for challenging terrains and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) for complex cross-terrain missions.

Tactical Equipment: Clearance for Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers (MML) for rapid deployment, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles, Trawl Tanks, and the Sarvatra Bridge System for composite crossings.

Indian Navy

Radar & Propulsion: Replacement of existing Air Route Surveillance Radars with Arudhra Radars at Naval Air Stations.

Import Substitution: Design, development, and procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT), a critical warship propulsion system aimed at cutting foreign dependency.

Indian Air Force

Combat Edge: Wide-ranging capability enhancements for fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters.

Electronic Warfare & Security: Procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJ) to counter enemy radars, and the rollout of the Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC)—an interoperable, RFID-based smart card system to replace paper permits.

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