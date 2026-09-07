Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Lineup Appears In Leaked Hands-On Video

A purported hands-on video leaked by tipster yeux1122 showed what appear to be demo units of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in a gorgeous Dark Cherry tint and the iPhone 18 Pro in a brand-new Sky Blue finish.

Users will get their first glimpse of Apple's updated colour scheme for its next flagship series thanks to the leak, which occurs only days before the company's formal September 9 launch event. Apple is scheduled to debut its first foldable iPhone, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, at its upcoming iPhone launch event, which is just a few days away.

The Pro models have now made an appearance in a hands-on video ahead of the event.

ALSO READ: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Is Coming: What We Know About The 'iPhone Ultra'

This year's hero colour is anticipated to be Dark Cherry, commonly known as Burgundy. The new colour possibilities are one of the most obvious design distinctions between the next iPhones and the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Other than that, no significant changes are anticipated, according to reports.

There are rumours that the A20 Pro processor, a new modem, somewhat larger batteries, and a new primary rear camera with a variable aperture will be included in the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.

Apple's late-2026 lineup will be anchored by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The camera system and internals are scheduled for significant improvements, although industrial dimensions are anticipated to stay mostly unchanged.

There are rumours of a physical mechanical aperture system for the primary back wide lens, which would provide photographers with better low-light dynamic range and depth-of-field control.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Max Release: Expected Price, Camera, Battery, Display, Features And More

Apple's next-generation silicon, which combines improved on-device neural processing processors with a 2-nanometer production node.

According to GSM Arena, there will be minor increases in battery cell capacity combined with subtle improvements to the front fascia.

The exact retail colour names and worldwide availability of the hardware will be announced during Apple's address on Wednesday.

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