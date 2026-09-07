US Retains 50% Dominance In India's LPG Imports Even As Gulf Supplies Surge In August

The US retained its dominant position in India's LPG import basket in August despite a sharp recovery in supplies from Gulf producers, data from Kpler and the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell showed.

India's total LPG imports rose 14.5% month-on-month in August, even as the supply mix shifted back towards traditional Gulf suppliers. Imports from the Gulf nearly doubled during the month, lifting the region's share to 29.7% from 16.4% in July.

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The UAE led the recovery, with LPG shipments to India jumping 94.9% month-on-month to 198,860 tonnes. Supplies from Kuwait also surged to 114,580 tonnes from 44,230 tonnes in July, while Qatar's shipments climbed to 65,400 tonnes from 19,320 tonnes.

The rebound in Gulf supplies came as US shipments declined 25.8% from July. Despite the drop, the US continued to account for more than half of India's LPG imports, with shipments at 724,150 tonnes in August.

The changing import mix comes against the backdrop of disruptions triggered by the Hormuz crisis. Before the crisis, nearly 90% of India's imported LPG was sourced from the Gulf, underscoring the region's traditional importance in meeting domestic demand.

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On the consumption front, LPG demand rose 3.2% month-on-month to 2.42 million tonnes in August, marking a six-month high. However, consumption remained significantly below year-ago levels, with demand declining 16% year-on-year.

The data indicates that while Gulf suppliers are gradually regaining market share, US cargoes continue to play a crucial role in India's LPG supply chain, reflecting a significant shift in sourcing patterns following the disruption in Gulf supplies.

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