Apple To Roll Out iOS 27 With Major AI Upgrades: Check If Your iPhone Is Eligible

Apple's next major software update, iOS 27, is expected to arrive in September, following months of developer and public beta testing since its debut at WWDC. The update leans heavily into AI, with a smarter Siri, new editing tools inside Photos, and a range of smaller improvements across the iPhone experience.

Apple has already confirmed which devices will support the update, though some of the newer AI capabilities will be limited to more recent hardware. As in past years, the software launch is expected to coincide with new iPhone hardware, with Apple's September 9 event set to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and reportedly its first foldable iPhone.

When Will iOS 27 Launch

Apple hasn't locked in an exact release date yet, only confirming that iOS 27 is "coming later this year", which points to a rollout sometime in September. That lines up with how Apple typically operates, saving its biggest annual software release for right around when new iPhones hit shelves rather than launching it separately.

The update was first unveiled at WWDC on June 8, with a developer beta opening up shortly after and a public beta following for anyone signed up to test early builds. The final release should iron out the rough edges typical of beta software and roll out as a standard update for supported iPhones.

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What's New: Smarter Siri And AI Tools

AI sits at the centre of this update. Apple is rebuilding Siri to handle conversational, everyday phrasing more naturally, with the goal of getting users to relevant answers or actions faster than before, while Photos is picking up new AI-driven editing tools.

Apple is also folding Siri into the Camera app itself, so pointing the phone at something, an object, a landmark, a product, can trigger useful context or details about it on the spot. Beyond AI, the update also brings new child safety protections and broader performance improvements aimed at making iPhones feel snappier overall.

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Which iPhones Will Get iOS 27

Support for iOS 27 stretches fairly far back, reportedly covering devices as old as the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE, though not every supported phone will get access to every AI-driven feature.

iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE: 2nd generation and later

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