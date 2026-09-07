iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: New Camera, Battery And Design Details Emerge Ahead Of Launch

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 event, with leaks pointing to upgrades in the camera, battery and display design.

The Pro Max is expected to retain the overall look of its predecessor while introducing some internal and visual changes. Apple, however, has not officially confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro Max or its specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade

One of the biggest expected changes is a variable aperture main camera. Unlike a fixed aperture, the system could physically adjust the lens opening depending on lighting conditions. This could allow more light to enter the sensor in darker environments while helping control exposure in brighter conditions.

Business Today and the Indian Express have both reported that the Pro models could receive this camera upgrade. The overall triple camera setup is expected to remain, with a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by ultra wide and telephoto sensors.

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Bigger Battery Expected

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also receive a significant battery increase. Business Today, citing an earlier MacRumors report, said an alleged battery image showed a 5,391mAh capacity for the Chinese market. Another report cited by Business Today puts the possible capacity between 5,321mAh and 5,567mAh. These figures remain unconfirmed and may vary by market.

Smaller Dynamic Island

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain the 6.9-inch display and familiar flat edged design. However, reports suggest Apple could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components beneath the display. The Indian Express has also reported expectations of a more unified rear design, replacing the contrasting look seen on previous models.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a refinement focused upgrade rather than a complete redesign. The biggest changes are expected to come from the camera system and battery, while Apple could make smaller changes to the front display and rear design.

Apple has confirmed a special event for September 9, where the company is expected to introduce its next generation Pro iPhones. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is widely expected to be among the main announcements, but Apple has not confirmed the name, specifications or price ahead of the event.

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