Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk Says Semaglutide Cleared Obesity In 40% Of Children Tested

Novo Nordisk claimed on Monday that 40.4% of children aged between 6 and 12 who received treatment with semaglutide, the active component of their popular weight-loss medication, were no longer categorised as obese, according to a report.

After 68 weeks, Wegovy users were no longer considered obese, supposing complete treatment compliance, according to a report by Reuters.

According to a statement from Novo, all participants in the STEP Young trial were given lifestyle modifications, such as a lower-calorie diet and more exercise.

"We are encouraged by the positive STEP Young results and ​semaglutide's potential to help children living with obesity ​who need medical treatment, alongside lifestyle changes, to better manage ‌their ⁠obesity," Novo's Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange said.

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According to Novo, the trial achieved its main goal by showing that the group receiving once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide had a greater drop in body mass index at week 68 when compared to the placebo group.

It also stated that semaglutide's general safety and tolerability were comparable to those observed in trials including adults and adolescents.

According to a report released on Friday, the number of prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss medications among American children under the age of 12 has increased by more than 300 times since 2019, despite the medications' lack of approval for that age group.

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Off-label prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for children under 12 have increased more than 300-fold in the United States since 2019, according to current tracking data, even though regulatory approval for this age group is still pending.

In November 2026, detailed results will be presented at the annual ObesityWeek conference of The Obesity Society.

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