Delhi Pharmacies Told to Stop Advertising Misleading Medicine Discounts

The Delhi government's Drugs Control Department (DCD) has directed licensed pharmacies and medical stores across the Capital to stop displaying or advertising unrealistic, exaggerated, false, misleading or vague discounts on medicines.

The advisory was issued on August 17 amid the increasing use of promotional boards and banners offering discounts ranging from 20% to as high as 80% on medicines. The department said unusually steep discount claims, particularly those of 60%, 70% or 80%, raise concerns about the genuineness, authenticity and sourcing of the medicines being sold, reported by Hindustan Times.

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Officials clarified that selling medicines below their Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is not prohibited. However, pharmacies must ensure that any discount advertised is genuine, transparent and verifiable. The restriction is aimed specifically at misleading or vague promotional claims rather than legitimate sales below MRP.

The DCD has instructed pharmacies to maintain purchase records and sales bills to substantiate the discounts they advertise. They have also been directed to procure medicines only from genuine drug licence holders, authorised distributors and wholesalers.

According to the department, claims of unusually high discounts could become questionable when medicines are allegedly being sold at prices below the purchase cost paid to manufacturers or authorised distributors. Such practices may raise concerns about the source and authenticity of medicines and require closer regulatory scrutiny.

The advisory also refers to a June 19 Kerala High Court judgment in Pharmadude Pharmacy Vannappuram vs State of Kerala. The judgment upheld regulatory action against misleading or vague medicine discount signboards while recognising that genuine sales below MRP are permissible.

The Drugs Control Department stressed that medicines are essential healthcare products rather than ordinary consumer goods, making transparency and ethical responsibility particularly important in their sale and distribution.

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The directive therefore seeks to ensure that consumers are not misled by exaggerated discount claims and that pharmacies can demonstrate the legitimacy of medicines and discounts through proper documentation.

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