Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as More Rain, Thunderstorms Forecasted Today

Delhi-NCR is bracing for another spell of rain on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall across the region. The forecast comes a day after intense showers triggered widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms during the morning, afternoon and evening, with the possibility of heavier downpours during the second half of the day. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to experience fresh spells of rain, raising concerns over further waterlogging and traffic congestion on already affected roads, as per Hindustan Times.

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Independent weather forecaster Navdeep Dahiya has projected significant rainfall in parts of the NCR. Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad could receive between 60 mm and 140 mm of rain, while Delhi and Gurugram may record around 30 mm to 80 mm by midnight, according to the forecast cited in the report.

The renewed rainfall could worsen conditions following Friday's heavy showers, which disrupted traffic movement and caused waterlogging across key roads in Delhi and Gurugram. Commuters have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during periods of intense rainfall later in the day.

Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 30°C. Humidity is likely to remain high, potentially reaching 70% to 95%, adding to the discomfort.

Expect generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on September 6, with temperatures spanning 23–32°C and humidity at 65–90%. Skies will clear to partly cloudy from September 7 onward, bringing temperatures between 24-34°C and humidity levels of 55–85%, till September 10.

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With another round of thunderstorms and potentially heavy showers expected, Delhi-NCR residents should remain prepared for waterlogging, slow traffic and localised disruption, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

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