Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Branches Open on September 5?

Banks across India are open today, Saturday, September 5, as the day falls on the first Saturday of the month. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banking holiday schedule, the first and third Saturdays are regular working days, while bank branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sundays.

This means customers can generally visit branches of major public and private sector lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, during their normal Saturday business hours.

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September 5 also marks Teachers' Day in India, observed annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President and renowned educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. However, Teachers' Day is not a nationwide bank holiday and does not result in a mandatory closure of bank branches across the country.

Customers who do not need to visit a physical branch can continue to use digital banking facilities. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATM services generally remain available even on bank holidays, subject to the respective bank's service availability. Electronic payment and fund-transfer systems such as NEFT and RTGS also continue to operate according to their applicable service schedules.

However, customers should note that banking holidays can differ across states and regions because of local festivals and other regional observances. It is therefore advisable to check the holiday calendar of the concerned bank branch before visiting.

While gazetted public holidays require bank branches across the entire country to shut down, physical banking services for national, religious, or state-specific observances differ by location, leaving branches in some states closed while others remain open.

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Therefore, customers planning to visit an SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank or another major bank branch today can generally expect branches to be open, as September 5 falls on a regular working Saturday. However, branch-specific timings and state-wise holidays should be verified before making a visit.

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