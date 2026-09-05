Lindsay Clancy Case: Mistrial Declared After Jury Deadlocks Over Deaths Of Her Three Children

A mistrial was declared Friday in the high-profile case of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three young children, after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

36-year-old Clancy was accused of strangling her five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson and eight-month-old son Callan at their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. After the children's deaths, Clancy cut her neck and wrists and jumped from a second-floor window in an apparent suicide attempt. The injuries left her paralysed from the waist down and dependent on a wheelchair.

Clancy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her lawyers argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and should not be held criminally responsible.

After seven days of deliberations, the 12-member jury remained divided. Eleven jurors supported finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, while one juror disagreed. "At this point, I'm going to declare that the jury is deadlocked, and I'm going to declare a mistrial," Judge William Sullivan said.

Prosecutors must now decide whether to seek a new trial. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said he would make the decision soon.

During his closing argument Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, criticised the lone juror who did not support an acquittal, saying the other jurors had been "robbed" of their decision. Clancy will remain in a psychiatric facility pending a possible new trial.

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Clancy's Mental Health

During the trial, which included more than 80 witnesses, Clancy's lawyers said she had experienced severe mental health problems before the killings. Psychiatrists and people close to Clancy, as well as her ex-husband, were among the witnesses who testified about her fragile mental health.

Her lawyers said this was caused by postpartum psychosis, a condition that medical experts say affects about one to two women in every 1,000 births. During closing arguments, Clancy's lawyer, said she had repeatedly sought medical help before the killings but had received "lousy medical care" from the doctors she consulted.

Clancy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she heard a voice ordering her to kill her children.

Prosecutors rejected the insanity defense, arguing that Clancy had planned the killings and understood what she was doing.

Renewed Talk On Maternal Mental Health

The case has also renewed discussion about postpartum psychosis and maternal mental health in the United States. On Friday US President Donald Trump had also reacted to the case over maternal mental health. "It's a horrible tragedy," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I assume there's going to be another trial."

Dozens of women dressed in pink showed up at the court in Plymouth to extend their support for Clancy and to make a statement about women's health more generally.

It has drawn comparisons with the case of Andrea Yates, a Texas mother who drowned her five children in 2001. Yates was later found not guilty by reason of insanity at a retrial in 2006 and committed to a psychiatric hospital.

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