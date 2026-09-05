917% Return in 5 Years: Can This Power Stock Extend Its Multibagger Run?

Schneider Electric Infrastructure has delivered a 917.8% return in five years, making it a 10x multibagger stock over the period. This massive rally has been backed by a fundamental transformation in the business, as the company turned to profits in 2026 from losses reported in FY21.

The change in financial performance is striking.

Financial Metric FY21 FY26 Sales Rs 1,297 crore Rs 2,891 crore Ebitda Rs 82 crore Rs 389 crore Ebitda Margin 6.3% 13.4% PAT Rs -1 crore Rs 213 crore

FY21 was a difficult starting point, but for Schneider Electric, it was not merely a COVID-19 effect that took a toll on its business; instead, it was accumulated losses from the previous fiscals which had resulted in substantial erosion of net worth.

However, from a loss of Rs 1 crore in FY21, by FY26, the company's PAT had reached Rs 213 crore along with almost a 2.5-times increase in sales, and a 5-times increase in Ebitda.

What Changed At Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

The turnaround was not simply a function of higher sales. Management had been working on cost optimisation, restructuring, sharper segment focus and a stronger go-to-market strategy even during FY21. The company said it was reducing fixed costs, reinforcing its focus on the right segments and expanding reach through direct and partner channels.

Over the following years, the business also benefited from India's rising investment in electrification, infrastructure and energy transition.

FY26 marked another important step. Order intake rose 27.4% to Rs 3,430 crore, while the closing order backlog reached Rs 1,911 crore, up 50.1% year-on-year.

The company has simultaneously moved deeper into higher-growth areas. Its FY26 wins included projects in data centres, semiconductors, grid modernisation, renewables, metro rail, utilities and industrial infrastructure.

Why The Growth Runway Could Continue

The opportunity now is considerably broader than the company's traditional power-equipment business.

Schneider is positioning itself around electrification, automation and digitalisation, with its strategy focused on technology leadership, customer differentiation and operational excellence. Its newer offerings include AI-enabled grid management, digital substations, connected equipment and integrated battery energy storage solutions.

The company is also expanding manufacturing capacity at Vadodara and Kolkata to support future demand, improve localisation and strengthen supply-chain capabilities. Management said the expansion programmes remain on track, with several capacity additions expected through 2027 and beyond.

Having said that, FY26 Ebitda margin slipped to 13.4% from 15.4% in FY25, while June quarter FY27 profitability was pressured by commodity inflation, legacy fixed-price orders and lower operating leverage. Management has initiated pricing actions to mitigate these pressures.

For a stock that has already gained nearly 10x, the next phase will hinge on earnings rather than just order wins. Sustained order growth, capacity ramp-up, localisation, and recovery in margins will be the key factors determining whether Schneider Electric Infrastructure can extend its multibagger run.

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