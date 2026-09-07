Three Injured In Stabbings Just Ahead Of NYC Carnival Parade

Just hours before the New York Carnival Parade festivities began, three men were stabbed in Crown Heights in twin incidents early on Monday morning, according to police.

The NYPD claims that the violence occurred along or close to the approved parade path within a 30-minute interval.

According to ABC7, two violent incidents occurred close to the parade route within thirty minutes of one another.

According to the NYPD, officers arriving at Carroll Street and Utica Avenue at 5:48 a.m. discovered a 36-year-old male wounded in the face and a 23-year-old guy stabbed in the neck.

At around 6:12 a.m., less than thirty minutes later, police discovered a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck close to Utica Avenue and President Street.

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After being transported to Kings County Hospital, all three patients are reported to be out of danger.

One suspect who is thought to be involved in all three stabbings is being sought by investigators. The individual was last seen sporting grey trousers and a dark T-shirt, and his complexion is described as being dark. He escaped in an unidentified direction, according to the police.

The NYPD affirms that the investigation is still ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Every Labour Day, the West Indian American Day Carnival, also known as the New York Carnival Parade, is held along Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway.

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