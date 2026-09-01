Bank Of America Vice President Killed In Manhattan Stabbing

A knife-wielding suspect killed a Bank of America Corp. vice president in Times Square Monday, in an attack that injured another victim and left the suspect dead.

Erin Piacenti died at the hospital from the stabbing injuries, according to the New York City Police Department. Piacenti was a vice president of business selection and conflicts at the bank, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Pamela Cisneros, 49, first approached a 68-year-old Rhode Island tourist near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue around 4:30 p.m. with two knives, stabbing the man in the abdomen as he stood with his wife waiting to cross the street. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

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Cisneros then continued north on Seventh Avenue and stabbed Piacenti in the abdomen near 42nd Street, about 20 seconds after the first attack, Tisch said.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” a Bank of America spokesperson said in a statement. “She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

Witnesses flagged down nearby officers, who confronted Cisneros between West 42nd and 43rd streets while she was still holding both knives. Officers spent about four minutes trying to persuade her to drop them.

“I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you,” Cisneros told the officers, according to Tisch.

Officers used Tasers as Cisneros advanced toward them, but they were ineffective, Tisch said. Two officers then opened fire, striking her. Cisneros was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she died.

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Cisneros had no arrest history with the NYPD, though department records showed two previous encounters involving mental illness, in 2018 and 2019, Tisch said. Investigators have no reason to believe the attack was an act of terrorism, she said.

Bank of America's main Manhattan office is located right near the heart of Times Square at One Bryant Park. It's also built out its presence in the city with a financial center at nearby Two Bryant Park and space at the Grace Building.

Major crime has declined in New York City for four straight years. Murders fell to a record low in the first half of this year, and major crime overall dropped 5.6%. Still, felony assaults have risen for six consecutive years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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