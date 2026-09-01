Swara Bhasker Gets Trolled After Controversial Comments On Padmaavat; Actor Responds

Swara Bhaskar has once again faced criticism over her comments on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. At a recent event in Delhi, the actor spoke about the film's jauhar sequence and revisited the concerns she had raised in her 2018 open letter. Her latest comments have now sparked a fresh debate on social media.
What Did Swara Bhaskar Say?
Talking about Padmaavat, Swara said the scene showing hundreds of women committing 'jauhar' made her think about how a rape survivor might react to it. She questioned whether such a portrayal could make survivors feel that they were "cowards" for choosing to live.
She also questioned whether rape should be seen as the end of a woman's life. Swara further recalled a scene involving a pregnant woman and said that it was one of the moments in the film that made her angry.
The actor said she did not write her 2018 open letter immediately. According to her, she waited for five days before deciding to publish it.
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Internet Reaction
Swara's comments received mixed reactions online. While some users criticised her for her views on jauhar and said she had ignored its historical context, others defended her and said she was questioning the way the act was portrayed in the film.
Madam #SwaraBhaskar,— She (@UnborrowedPen) September 1, 2026
Jauhar was not some impulsive response to a single incident of rape. It was rooted in the fear of capture, enslavement, sexual violence and the loss of dignity after defeat.
And please don't presume to speak for rape survivors or decide for them what is… https://t.co/kxSgqunCNy
Those who can't bear a matchstick's burn are talking about ????jauhar ????— Shikha Salaria (@Salaria_Shikha1) September 1, 2026
First they need to learn the definition of jauhar ! https://t.co/TshI46a0iA
#SwaraBhasker— Pooja Madan (@Poojamadan17) September 1, 2026
जौहर करने वाली वीरांगनाएं कायर नहीं थीं।
वे खिलजी जैसे लुटेरों की रखैल बनने से इनकार कर अपनी इज्जत जला दीं।
आज की “प्रगतिशील” औरतें इतिहास की इस हिम्मत पर हंसी उड़ाती हैं क्योंकि खुद में वो स्वाभिमान बाकी नहीं बचा।
आज यह नवधर्मांतरित फेल अभिनेत्री अपनी सस्ती… pic.twitter.com/qSsY7Mcfh7
स्वरा भाष्कर के मुताबिक आग में स्नान करने से अच्छा मुगलों, आक्रांताओं के सामने खुद को परोस देना था. इस भैंस बुद्धि औरत के मुंह में थूकना शब्द भी कम है. वैसे स्वरा के इस घटिया बयान के बाद उसका ससुर बहुत खुश है और हलाला के इंतजार में है#swarabhaskar #swara #swarabhasker #jauhar pic.twitter.com/G58KziLRbH— Manoj shukla (@manojshukla938) September 1, 2026
They chose FIRE over surrender.— कमpletely Sane (@ayush00000714) September 1, 2026
When Rajput fortresses fell, queens & women walked into flames rather than live as prisoners of conquerors. Not victims -warriors of will.#jauhar #swara #swarabhaskar #brave https://t.co/NmyhE8LyoU
स्वरा भास्कर की बुद्धि भी उसकी तरह हो गई है— Vipin patel ???? (@VVipinpatel) September 1, 2026
खुद तो चुल्ले से निकाह कर लिया और ज्ञान हिन्दुओं को बांट रही है ...
पहले अपने मजहब में बुर्के के खिलाफ आवाज उठाओ और अपने समाज की बुराइयों को खत्म करो , अब तुम हिंदू नहीं मुस्लिम हो गई हो ..#Swarabhaskar pic.twitter.com/cLOUavoXtR
Another social media user defended Swara, saying that she was not calling the women who committed jauhar cowards. The user said the actor was instead criticising the way Padmaavat portrayed and glorified jauhar, which they felt sent a troubling message.
Don't know why @ReallySwara is getting so much hate here, not just from the usual RW trolls but also from many liberals. People need to understand what she is actually saying. She isn't calling the women who committed Jauhar cowards. We can talk about them with empathy and still… https://t.co/xq3VMz8NbN— pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) September 1, 2026
Swara Bhaskar's Reaction
Responding to the criticism, Swara Bhaskar shared a reaction on her Instagram Story, saying: "It is WILD that so many people are triggered (women included) by the basic idea that rape survivors have a right to life after rape!!! (sic)"
Earlier Open Letter
Swara had written an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2018 after watching Padmaavat. In the letter, she criticised the portrayal of jauhar and sati and said women should have the right to live despite sexual violence or the death of their husbands.
She had also written that she felt "reduced to a vagina" after watching the film.
About Padmaavat
Padmaavat is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name and features Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features the jauhar sequence involving Rani Padmini and other Rajput women after Alauddin Khilji breaches the fort of Chittor.
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