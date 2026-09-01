Akshay Kumar To Star As Jim Corbett-Inspired Character In Priyadarshan's Next

Akshay Kumar is set to explore a new character in his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The project is expected to present a different setting and narrative for the actor, with the story blending elements of comedy and thriller, according to a report.

Akshay Kumar will portray a character inspired by the life and journey of Jim Corbett. The yet-untitled film will reportedly be set in India during the 1960s and will revolve around wildlife, forests and conservation, Mid-Day reported.

The actor's character will reportedly be introduced as an experienced hunter and tracker with extensive knowledge of the forest. He is said to have the ability to understand the surroundings and track animals. Initially, the character hunts man-eating tigers and leopards that threaten the people living in his village.

However, the narrative will also explore his gradual change in perspective. As he witnesses the consequences of poaching and deforestation, he begins to question hunting and comes to understand the importance of protecting wildlife and preserving forest habitats.

The character is fictional, although it draws inspiration from Jim Corbett's life. Corbett, born Edward James Corbett in Nainital, was known as a hunter, tracker, naturalist and author. He became well known for tracking man-eating tigers and leopards in North India before becoming associated with wildlife conservation.

Priyadarshan And Akshay Kumar's Ninth Collaboration

The upcoming film marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. The duo has previously worked together on films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, Bhooth Bangla and other projects.

Shoot To Take Place In Forest Locations

The makers are reportedly planning an extensive forest-based shoot. After Haiwaan releases, Priyadarshan and his team are expected to conduct location recce in the jungles of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The film is expected to be shot in one continuous schedule. Priyadarshan is reportedly planning to begin pre-production in October 2026, while filming is scheduled to commence in January 2027.

The female lead is yet to be finalised, and further casting details are awaited.

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