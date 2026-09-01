Delhi Court Frames Rape, Murder, Robbery Charges For Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Case

A Delhi court has framed charges of rape, murder and robbery against a former domestic help accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at her south Delhi residence, paving the way for the trial to begin this month.

Additional Sessions Judge Ankit Singla framed the charges against accused Rahul Meena and fixed Sept. 7 for commencement of prosecution evidence. A detailed order is awaited.

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According to the prosecution, Meena, who had earlier worked as a domestic help for the victim's family, allegedly entered their Kailash Hills residence on April 22 using a hidden key when her parents were away.

He allegedly assaulted and raped the woman before strangling her and fleeing with cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

The 22-year-old, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, was found unconscious by her parents after they returned home. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police have alleged that the accused strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable after sexually assaulting her.

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka on the day of the incident following a police manhunt. During his initial appearance before a magistrate, he had allegedly told the court that he had "made a mistake" and committed the crime for money.

The police subsequently filed a 493-page chargesheet against Meena, alleging that he was familiar with the family's routine and knew that the victim would be alone at home when her parents went out in the morning.

Investigators have alleged that Meena remained inside the house for around 40 minutes before fleeing towards Palam railway station, where he allegedly discarded the two mobile phones.

The police had also sought gait-pattern analysis to corroborate CCTV footage showing the accused's movements around the crime scene.

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The FIR registered at Amar Colony police station invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to rape, murder and robbery.

The prosecution has also alleged that Meena was involved in a separate sexual assault case in Rajasthan's Alwar shortly before the Kailash Hills incident.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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