Rs 1 Lakh Savings To Rs 10 Lakh Corpus: How Long Could It Take With A SIP?

The first Rs 1 lakh can feel like a major financial breakthrough, but the bigger challenge is putting that money to work. Reaching Rs 10 lakh requires moving beyond conventional saving and adopting a consistent wealth-building approach.

Combining the starting corpus with regular Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investments in equity mutual funds could help Indian retail investors build towards the target over time.

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Through an SIP, investors can commit a set amount each month to a mutual fund scheme. Depending on their risk appetite, they can choose from equity, hybrid or debt-oriented funds. Equity investments have historically offered greater long-term return potential than fixed deposits and debt products, but their value can rise and fall with market conditions.

Imagine starting with Rs 1 lakh invested upfront and then committing a fixed amount through a monthly SIP. At a hypothetical 12% annual return, the initial capital begins generating returns immediately. Regular SIP instalments keep adding to the pot, giving the growing corpus further scope to compound over time.

Here is an approximate illustration:

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs At Rs 5,000 Per Month

Monthly investment: Rs 5,000

Lumpsum invested: Rs 1 lakh

Tenure: 8 years

Total investment: Rs 5.8 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 4.53 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 10.33 lakh

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs At Rs 7,000 Per Month

Monthly investment: Rs 7,000

Lumpsum invested: Rs 1 lakh

Tenure: 7 years

Total investment: Rs 6.88 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 4.35 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 11.22 lakh

A 12% annual return makes the illustration look compelling, yet it should be treated as an assumption rather than a guaranteed outcome. Investors may want to assess the strategy using lower return expectations as well.

At an assumed annualised return of 8%, the initial Rs 1 lakh would grow at a more measured pace. That would leave the monthly SIP with a longer runway before the investment reaches the Rs 10 lakh mark.

The impact of the lower return rate may seem limited in the early years. As the investment period stretches, even small differences in annual returns can have a much larger effect on the outcome.

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