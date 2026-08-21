Can A Mutual Fund SIP Create Rs 7 Crore Corpus In 15 Years? What The Math Says

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have gained significant traction among Indian investors seeking to build wealth gradually through mutual funds. Regular contributions and the long-term effect of compounding can turn modest investments into sizeable sums.

Reaching Rs 7 crore within 15 years is a far more ambitious goal, though. Let's examine the numbers to understand what level of investment and return such a target actually demands.

Can An SIP Really Grow To Rs 7 Crore In 15 Years?

Yes, it can, but the required monthly SIP amount depends heavily on the rate of return earned over the investment period.

For instance, if an investor starts a monthly SIP and earns an average annual return of 12%, reaching Rs 7 crore in 15 years would require a substantial monthly investment.

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Here is what the numbers indicate:

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 1.5 lakh

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 2.7 crore

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 4.44 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 7.14 crore

These figures are illustrative and assume that returns remain broadly consistent throughout the investment period. In reality, mutual fund returns are not guaranteed and can fluctuate significantly from year to year.

An investor contributing roughly Rs 1.5 lakh every month for 15 years would invest a total of about Rs 2.7 crore from their own pocket. If the portfolio delivers an average annual return of 12%, the investment could potentially grow to around Rs 7 crore by the end of the tenure.

This means that nearly Rs 4.44 crore of the final corpus would come from investment gains and the power of compounding.

That is precisely why time plays such a crucial role in long-term investing. Returns earned in the earlier years continue to generate returns in later years, allowing the investment to build momentum as the corpus grows.

While the calculation shows that the target is possible, maintaining a flat SIP of more than Rs 1 lakh a month may not be practical for every investor.

This is where a step-up SIP can become useful.

Instead of committing to a very large monthly investment from Day 1, an investor can begin with a lower amount and increase the SIP periodically as their income rises.

The total amount invested in such a strategy would be significantly lower in the initial years, making the journey more manageable for investors whose earnings are expected to grow over time.

In theory, the Rs 7 crore mark is within reach through a 15-year SIP, provided the investor can commit a substantial sum each month. With annual returns assumed at around 12%, the required monthly contribution would be approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

The target becomes easier if markets deliver exceptional returns, though predicting such gains is difficult. For most middle-class Indians, accumulating Rs 7 crore over this timeframe remains a high-bar financial goal rather than the usual result of a regular SIP.

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