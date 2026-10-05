Vivo S60t With Massive 7,200mAh Battery, 90W Charging Launched: Check Price And Specs

Vivo has added another smartphone to its S60 series with the launch of the Vivo S60t in China. The new phone sits alongside the Vivo S60 and comes with a focus on camera capabilities, battery life and display. It features a large 7,200mAh battery, a 50 megapixel telephoto camera and a 144Hz AMOLED screen. The phone is currently available in China, while Vivo has not announced plans for an India launch.



Vivo S60t Display And Processor



The smartphone has a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,750 x 1,260 pixels. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate during gaming. The Vivo S60t is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with 12GB RAM. It can also use up to 12GB of additional virtual RAM. The phone runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.



Vivo S60t Camera Features

The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS, which supports up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel front camera, while the rear cameras can record video at up to 4K resolution.

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Battery And Other Features



The Vivo S60t packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. The phone measures 7.92mm at its thickest point and weighs around 207 grams.



Vivo S60t Price In China



The Vivo S60t starts at CNY 3,599, which is around Rs 52,000, for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The higher 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version costs CNY 3,999, or around Rs 57,000. The phone is available in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night and Starry Sea colour options.



The Vivo S60t is an interesting addition to the S60 series, particularly for buyers who want a large battery without giving up a high refresh rate display or a dedicated telephoto camera. For now, the phone is limited to China, and Vivo has not shared any details about its availability in India or other markets.



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