iPhone 17 Gets Big Discount On Flipkart: Price Drops To Rs 84,999, Effective Cost Rs 79,999

Apple's iPhone 17 is set to receive a significant price cut during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The 256GB variant, which currently carries an official price of Rs 99,900 in India, will be available for Rs 84,999 during the sale. Buyers can also get additional benefits through eligible bank transactions and exchange offers, bringing the effective cost down further.

iPhone 17 Gets Rs 15,000 Discount

According to India Today, Flipkart has announced a sale price of Rs 84,999 for the iPhone 17 256GB variant. The phone currently sells for Rs 99,900 in India, which means the sale price offers a flat Rs 15,000 reduction. The discount applies before any additional bank or exchange benefits are considered.

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How To Get iPhone 17 For Rs 79,999

Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 2,000 discount on eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card transactions. Customers can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, subject to the applicable exchange conditions. Combining the Rs 84,999 sale price with these two benefits brings the advertised effective cost to Rs 79,999. However, the effective price is not the standard selling price and depends on the buyer meeting the eligibility conditions for the bank and exchange offers.

iPhone 15 Also Gets Discount

The iPhone 15 is also part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days smartphone deals. According to India Today, the phone will be available at Rs 67,999 during the sale, compared with its current official price of Rs 74,900. Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit card transactions can get 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 3,400. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Combining these benefits brings the advertised effective price down to Rs 61,599.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 9, while eligible Flipkart Plus and Black members and credit card users will get early access from October 8. The platform is expected to reveal more smartphone offers before the sale begins.

The iPhone 17 deal comes at an interesting time for buyers, as Apple's recent price increase pushed the phone's official price higher in India. Flipkart's upcoming sale brings it below both the current retail price and its original launch price, although the lowest effective price depends on the additional offers available to each customer.

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