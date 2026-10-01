Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Will School, Colleges Stay Closed On October 2?

Gandhi Jayanti will be observed across India on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is listed as a gazetted holiday in the Central Government's 2026 holiday calendar.

In 2026, Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar on October 2, 1869. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, recognising Gandhi's contribution to the philosophy of non-violent action.

Will Schools And Colleges Be Closed?

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Schools and colleges will remain closed on October 2 in observance of Gandhi Jayanti, although the exact arrangements may vary depending on the institution's academic calendar. Educational institutions may also organise special programmes to mark Gandhi Jayanti, including speeches, quizzes, cultural activities, cleanliness drives and discussions on Mahatma Gandhi's life and principles.

The same applies to colleges and universities. There is no single academic calendar governing every higher education institution in India. While many colleges and universities may remain closed on October 2, some institutions may observe the day through commemorative programmes instead.

Parents and students are advised to check their respective school's or college's official holiday calendar or notice for confirmation.

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Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Will Banks And Offices Be Closed?

The official 2026 holiday calendar lists Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday on Friday, October 2. It is a gazetted holiday for Central Government offices.

Government offices and departments that follow the Central Government holiday calendar will remain closed on the day. However, private companies and corporate offices follow their own holiday policies, so employees should check with their respective organisations.

Banks will also observe Gandhi Jayanti as a holiday on October 2. India Post's 2026 holiday list, for instance, includes Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday as an all-India holiday.

Customers should therefore expect physical banking services to be unavailable where the local bank holiday applies. Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking generally remain available, although individual services may be subject to routine technical or operational conditions.

With Gandhi Jayanti falling on Friday, October 2, followed by Saturday and Sunday, those with Saturday-Sunday weekends could get a three-day break.

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