Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

HDFC Bank ADRs Spike 4% As ICICI Group Veteran Anup Bagchi Gets CEO Charge

HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADRs) rose over 4% before the opening bell on Thursday, October 1 after the private lender announced the appointment of Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Image: NDTV Profit
  • HDFC Bank ADRs rose over 4% before market opened on October 1
  • Anup Bagchi appointed as HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO
  • RBI approved Bagchi's appointment and remuneration on October 1
Who is Anup Bagchi replacing as HDFC Bank CEO?

HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADRs) rose over 4% before the opening bell on Thursday, October 1 after the private lender announced the appointment of Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

HDFC Bank ADR climbed 4.12% to $2.26 by 6:32 pm IST.

The spike in HDFC Bank ADRs come after the lender's Board of Directors, at its meeting on October 1, approved Bagchi's appointment as an Additional Director with effect from October 2, 2026. The appointment will continue until shareholder approval, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Through its communication dated October 1, 2026, RBI approved Bagchi's appointment as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank and the remuneration payable to him. His three-year term will start from Oct. 27, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

ISL Gets New Title Sponsor, League Renamed MG Indian Super League

ISL Gets New Title Sponsor, League Renamed MG Indian Super League

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com