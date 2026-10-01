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Accenture Results Spark IT Sector Rally; Cognizant, Salesforce, IBM Surge Up To 12%

Accenture shares surged 22% after reportING stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and provided a positive outlook for fiscal 2027.

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  • Accenture shares rose about 22% after strong Q4 results and positive fiscal 2027 outlook
  • Q4 revenue was $18.7 billion, beating estimates and up 6% in US dollars
  • Fiscal 2026 GAAP diluted EPS increased 12% to $13.56, adjusted EPS up 8%
Can this rally in tech stocks continue further?

Accenture's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and upbeat fiscal 2027 outlook triggered a broad rally across IT stocks in US on Thursday, with Cognizant, IBM, Salesforce and Indian IT stocks gaining sharply.

Cognizant Technology Solutions led the move, rising 11.8%. IBM jumped 6.06%, while Salesforce gained 3.85%. The positive sentiment extended to Indian IT stocks listed in the US. Infosys ADRs climbed 9%, while Wipro ADRs rose 10%.

Nasdaq-100 was trading 0.48% higher giving a positive start for technology stocks on Wall Street this month.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Accenture Shares Jump

Accenture shares surged after the consulting and technology services major reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and provided a positive outlook for fiscal 2027. The stock was quoted at around $223.65 on Thursday at 9:40 EDT, compared with the previous close of $183.37. At that level, the shares were up about 22%, although earlier pre-market indications had shown the stock gaining as much as 20%.

The sharp move came after investors responded to the company's revenue beat, earnings growth and fiscal 2027 guidance.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Dow Surges 260 Points; S&P 500, Nasdaq In Green Even As Yields Scale 2002 High

Accenture reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.7 billion, up 6% in US dollar terms and 7% in local currency. The figure was ahead of the estimated $18.04 billion.

For the full fiscal year, revenue stood at $74.2 billion, up $4.5 billion, or 6%, from the previous year. The company also reported strong profitability. Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS came in at $3.29, up 46% from a year earlier. Adjusted EPS increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.

For fiscal 2026, GAAP diluted EPS rose 12% to $13.56, while adjusted EPS increased 8% to $13.97.

Accenture's fourth-quarter bookings stood at $22.2 billion, up 4% in US dollars and 5% in local currency. Full-year bookings reached $84.5 billion.

Accenture expects fiscal 2027 revenue to grow 3% to 6% in local currency.

The company expects fiscal 2027 GAAP diluted EPS of $14.39 to $14.81, representing growth of 6% to 9%. It also expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders during the year.

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