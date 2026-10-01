Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Is October 2 A National Holiday? Check What Is Open And What Is Closed

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2026, India will observe his 157th birth anniversary.

If you are wondering whether October 2 is a national holiday and what services will remain open or closed, here is a look at the status of banks, stock markets, government offices, educational institutions and private workplaces.

Is October 2 A National Holiday?

Yes. October 2 is one of India's three national holidays and is observed as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The other two national holidays are Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day on August 15.

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The National Portal of India lists Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday as a gazetted holiday under the Central Government holiday calendar.

What is Closed on October 2?

Banks

All public, private, foreign, and cooperative bank branches will remain shut across the country, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

While customers will not be able to access in-branch services, essential online facilities will operate normally without disruption for your banking needs. Digital banking channels, such as NEFT, RTGS, internet banking, UPI services, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain operational.

Customers can also send or receive money using UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, or withdraw or deposit funds anytime using ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs).

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Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Friday, October 2, 2026, on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Both the NSE and BSE will remain shut for equity trading, with regular trading resuming on the next working day (Monday).

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Government Offices

Yes, Central Government offices will remain closed on October 2, while state government offices follow their respective holiday calendars.

The official holiday list for Central Government offices in Delhi/New Delhi specifically lists Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday as a gazetted holiday. The same holiday is listed for Central Government offices in Uttar Pradesh.

Government departments and offices in other states also publish their own holiday calendars, although October 2 is widely included as Gandhi Jayanti.

Schools and Colleges

Schools and colleges generally remain closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, although individual institutions may follow their own academic calendars. Some institutions may organise commemorative programmes around the occasion.

Private Businesses & Commercial Offices

While most corporate offices and commercial establishments remain closed or give employees a paid national holiday, private-sector companies can have different holiday calendars depending on their location, employment policies and operational requirements.

Employees should therefore check their company's official holiday list, HR communication or internal calendar to confirm whether October 2 is a day off.

What is Open on October 2?

UPI/digital banking

ATMs

Essential/emergency services

Transport/airports/railways

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