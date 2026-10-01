Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow On October 2? Check RBI Holiday

India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Globally recognised by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence, this day highlights Gandhi's lifelong commitment to peace and truth.

Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed Tomorrow On Gandhi Jayanti?

Because it is a designated national holiday, all public sector, private sector, foreign, and cooperative bank branches will remain shut across the country, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

October 2 is the first weekday bank holiday of the month, which has a total of ten weekday holidays.

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Digital Services Continue To Remain Open

The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean a complete halt on banking services.

While customers will not be able to access in-branch services, essential online facilities will remain operational around the clock. Digital banking services such as UPI, internet and mobile banking, NEFT and RTGS generally remain available on bank holidays. ATMs also remain operational, although cash availability and certain services may vary by bank.

Customers can send or receive money using UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, or withdraw or deposit funds anytime using ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs).

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About Gandhi Jayanti: Importance, Significance And Celebrations

Celebrated every year on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of one of the most iconic leaders in India's struggle for independence, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi.

Known affectionately as 'Bapu' or the 'Father of the Nation', Gandhi was a politician, social activist, and lawyer who championed non-violent resistance against British colonial rule. He led various freedom movements in India, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement with the powerful weapons of ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth-force). His words and actions inspired many to actively participate in protests against colonial rule in India.

Citizens mark the occasion with prayer services, commemorative events, and cleanliness drives across the country. Schools, colleges, and government institutions organise activities such as essay competitions, skits, and speeches that reflect on Gandhi's life and teachings.

Leaders across the nation also pay homage at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, which houses the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

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