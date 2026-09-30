Important Days And Dates in October 2026: Check List Of National and International Events

The month of October is set to bring a wide range of national and international observances. In India, a number of occasions will be marked with established customs and celebrations, alongside global events focused on health, human rights and wider social concerns.

Gandhi Jayanti falls on Oct. 2 and marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth. Recognised by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence, the day draws attention to Gandhi's enduring advocacy of peaceful action and truth.

Indian Air Force Day will be observed on Oct. 8, marking the service's contribution to the country's defence. Founded in 1932, the Indian Air Force has played a central role in national security, with the annual occasion featuring air displays, ceremonial events and public showcases of its capabilities.

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Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, will be observed on Oct. 20, marking the culmination of the Navratri festivities. Across India, communities mark the occasion with the burning of Ravana effigies, a long-standing tradition representing the victory of good over evil and righteousness over wrongdoing.

National Unity Day will be observed on Oct. 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day honours Patel's contribution to the political unification of India following independence.

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Important Days And Dates In October 2026

Oct. 1: International Day of Older Persons; International Coffee Day; World Vegetarian Day

Oct. 2: Gandhi Jayanti; International Day of Non-Violence; Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

Oct. 3: World Temperance Day

Oct. 4: World Animal Day

Oct. 5: World Teachers' Day; World Habitat Day

Oct. 6: World Cerebral Palsy Day; Indira Ekadashi

Oct. 7: World Cotton Day

Oct. 8: Indian Air Force Day

Oct. 9: World Post Day

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day; National Post Day; Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Oct. 11: International Day of the Girl Child; Sharad Navratri Begins; Ghatasthapana

Oct. 13: International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Oct. 14: World Standards Day

Oct. 15: World Students' Day; International Day of Rural Women; Global Handwashing Day

Oct. 16: World Food Day; World Anaesthesia Day

Oct. 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Oct. 19: Durga Ashtami; Maha Navami

Oct. 20: Vijayadashami / Dussehra

Oct. 21: Police Commemoration Day

Oct. 22: Papankusha Ekadashi

Oct. 24: United Nations Day; World Development Information Day; World Polio Day

Oct. 25: Sharad Purnima; Kojagara Puja

Oct. 26: Valmiki Jayanti

Oct. 27: World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

Oct. 29: Karwa Chauth; International Day of Care and Support

Oct. 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day); World Cities Day

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