KSB Share Price Surges Over 8% After Company Receives Export Order

Shares of KSB Ltd. surged more than 8% in early trade on Wednesday after the company received a significant export order from Dangote Projects Free Zone Enterprise for the supply of boiler feed pump packages.

Around 9:34 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 889.4 apiece on the NSE, gaining around 7.8%, against the previous close at Rs 824.80.

Investors will track the execution of the project and timely delivery, as payment would be processed after successful installation of the pump packages.

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KSB Receives Rs 1,180 Million Export Order

In an exchange filing, KSB intimated that it has received an order worth $12.4 million, or approximately Rs 1,180 million, from Dangote Projects Free Zone Enterprise.

The order is for supplying around 18 boiler feed pump packages. The company said the order reinforces its capabilities in delivering high-efficiency, engineered pumping solutions for critical process applications.

“The order reinforces KSB's strong capabilities in delivering high-efficiency, engineered pumping solutions for critical process applications and further strengthens its presence in the international fertilizer and energy sectors,” the company stated in the filing.

The order has been classified as an international contract, with delivery scheduled between September 2027 and March 2028, and the company also stated that payment will be made after installation of the boiler feed pumps.

KSB Ltd. Share Price Performance

KSB has been in the limelight for a prolonged period as the stock has delivered multibagger returns of more than 250% in the past five years, while in this calendar year, 2026, so far, the stock has rallied around 16%.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 58.47 times, with a market cap of Rs 15,420.75 crore.

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