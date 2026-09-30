Cabinet To Weigh Rabi Crop MSP Hike; Rs 54,000-Crore Green Corridor On Agenda: Sources

The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are scheduled to convene at 11:00 AM today, with a high-stakes economic and welfare agenda on the table, sources told NDTV Profit. The key matters expected to be taken up include revisions to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the upcoming Rabi marketing season, a multi-year Rs 54,000 crore outlay for the next phase of the Green Energy Corridor, and an extension of the targeted cooking gas subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Rabi MSP Revisions on the Anvil

The CCEA is widely expected to review and approve increases in the Minimum Support Prices for several key Rabi crops, including wheat, pulses, and oilseeds. Ahead of the winter sowing season, higher floor prices are intended to assure remunerative returns to growers, incentivise domestic production, and encourage crop diversification away from water-intensive staples. While an upward revision will offer immediate financial relief to farm households and stimulate rural demand, economists note that the move could also create tailwinds for headline food inflation. Higher benchmark procurement prices typically feed into wholesale and retail grain markets, potentially complicating headline price management in subsequent quarters.

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Mega Outlay for Green Energy Corridor-III

On the infrastructure and clean energy front, the Union Cabinet is likely to clear a Rs 54,000 crore outlay for the Green Energy Corridor-III (GEC-III) project. Slated for rollout across the financial years 2026-27 through 2032-33 (FY27-FY33), this initiative will support the evacuation and grid integration of large-scale renewable power across renewable-rich zones, accelerating India's transition toward its long-term clean capacity targets.

Ujjwala LPG Subsidy Extension

The Cabinet is also expected to greenlight an extension of the targeted LPG cylinder subsidy for PM Ujjwala beneficiaries for the current financial year. Although the overall PMUY framework remains valid through March 31, 2026, the specific budgetary subsidy per cylinder requires periodic Cabinet sanction to insulate vulnerable, low-income households from global energy market fluctuations.Official announcements regarding the outcomes of both meetings are anticipated at a media briefing later this afternoon.

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